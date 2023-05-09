Greater Haverhill Chamber Plans Business After Hours Wednesday at Dustin-Duston Garrison House

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is planning a business after hours event this Wednesday at the historic Dustin-Duston Garrison House.

Caretakers of the property say the brick-and-mortar building was “built during 1697 as a garrison, created to protect the early American colonists from threat of attack by the northern Abenaki natives. It is recognized as an example of First Period architecture. This garrison, manned by local militia, was one of six located in Haverhill and the only one constructed of local bricks.”

The mixer takes place Wednesday, May 10, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 655 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Admission is free. Register online at HaverhillChamber.com.

