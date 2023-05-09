DA Identifies 47-Year-Old North Andover Woman as Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Sidewalk

A 47-year-old woman was identified Tuesday as the pedestrian struck by a car and killed Sunday in North Andover.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said Angela Desmond of North Andover was walking on a sidewalk along Massachusetts Avenue near Route 125 when she was struck by a Honda Civic about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Desmond was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene, but the driver’s name is being withheld while officials decide whether to file any charges or issue citations.

The incident remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the North Andover Police Department.

