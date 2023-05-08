Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Car on Sidewalk in North Andover

A pedestrian was killed Sunday afternoon while walking on a sidewalk along Massachusetts Avenue near Route 125 in North Andover on Sunday.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said the as-yet unnamed pedestrian was struck by a Honda Civic about 1:30 p.m. The person was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene. No charges were filed or citations issued at the time of this report.

The incident remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and detectives from the North Andover Police Department.

