Methuen Fire Department Recovers Body from Water Near Methuen Riverside Boat Ramp

A body was recovered early yesterday afternoon from the Merrimack River in Methuen.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker, who has jurisdiction over unexpected deaths, said the Methuen Fire Department was alerted to the discovery of a body about 12:45 p.m. and was dispatched to the Methuen Riverside Boat Ramp at 1110 Riverside Drive. Methuen Police and the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team also responded.

The body was recovered and is pending identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The case remains under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit, detectives from the Methuen Police Department and others.

