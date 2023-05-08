Body Recovered from Merrimack River in Methuen was 31-Year-Old Raymond, N.H. Man

A body recovered from the Merrimack River in Methuen over the weekend is that of a 31-year-old Raymond, N.H., man.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said Monday the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Ryan Cooper is the identity of the man located in the water after the Methuen Fire Department was dispatched about 12:45, Sunday afternoon, to Methuen Riverside Boat Ramp at 1110 Riverside Drive, Methuen. Methuen Police and the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team also responded.

Tucker said no foul play is suspected.

