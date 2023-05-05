Merrimack Valley Credit Union’s 2023 Charity Golf Classic Benefits School Financial Literacy Programs

Registration is open for Merrimack Valley Credit Union’s 2023 Charity Golf Classic, presented by Synergent.

This year’s tournament features an all-inclusive entry fee that includes on-course contests, a raffle, beverages, food and more. All golfers have an opportunity to shoot a golf ball air cannon for a chance to win a tropical vacation. There is also a separate silent auction.

Proceeds will be dedicated to a new financial literacy program the credit union is developing in partnership with Banzai!, a national financial training organization that partners with credit unions around the country. This new program will sponsor financial education in schools in eastern Massachusetts while also offering the opportunity to share the program with community partners throughout the region.

The tournament takes place Monday, June 12, at Atkinson Resort & Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive, Atkinson, N.H. Those interested may sign up as an individual, a foursome with three other golfers or take part in non-golf lunch and dinner packages. There are also sponsorship opportunities available as well. There’s more information at mvcu.com/golf.

Sponsors include Kasasa, CUNA Mutual Group/TruStage, Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union, Engageware and Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.

