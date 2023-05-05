Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Offers Saturday Talk with Paul Shaw

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing offers a fireside chat Saturday afternoon with Paul Shaw, an American designer, calligrapher and historian of graphic design.

Shaw’s work includes a book on the history of the typographic design of the New York City Subway system and his research on William Addison Dwiggins. He received the SoTA Typography Award of 2019. He is editor-in-chief of Codex, Journal of Letterforms and The Eternal Letter Design. His work has won awards from the AIGA Directors Club and the Art Directors Club of New York.

Shaw speaks Saturday, May 6, from 1-2 p.m., at Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Registration is not required.

