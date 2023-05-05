Haverhill Curbside Collection of Leaves Saturday

Haverhill’s is collecting leaves this Saturday at the curb.

Residents are advised to place leaves at the curb by 6 a.m. in biodegradable bags or open-top barrels.

Barrels or bags should not weigh more than 40 pounds and loose leaves or leaf bags containing trash, debris or dirt or in plastic bags will not be accepted.

Brush may be dropped at the Recycling Center beginning Saturday, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. behind the Department of Public Works at 500 Primrose St., or Wednesdays, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Residents using the drop off area must have the 2023 sticker or a day pass. Stickers may be purchased Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Department of Public Works.

For more information, visit HaverhillRecycle.org or call 978-420-3817.

