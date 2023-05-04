Whittier Birthplace Opens for the Season with Tours Friday-Sunday

WHAV News Staff By |

Birthplace of John Greenleaf Whittier. (WHAV News file photograph.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace opens for the season with tours Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The 1688-era birthplace of John Greenleaf Whittier welcomes visitors Friday, May 5, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday, May 7, from 1-4 p.m., at 305 Whittier Road, off Route 110, in Haverhill.

The home and grounds are the setting for Whittier’s most famous poem, “Snow-Bound.”

Other than special events, such as opening weekend, tours this year require advance reservations. Those interested in making a reservation on a different date are asked to visit whittierbirthplace.org/tours.

Comments are closed.