Whittier Birthplace Opens for the Season with Tours Friday-Sunday

Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace opens for the season with tours Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The 1688-era birthplace of John Greenleaf Whittier welcomes visitors Friday, May 5, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday, May 7, from 1-4 p.m., at 305 Whittier Road, off Route 110, in Haverhill.

The home and grounds are the setting for Whittier’s most famous poem, “Snow-Bound.”

Other than special events, such as opening weekend, tours this year require advance reservations. Those interested in making a reservation on a different date are asked to visit whittierbirthplace.org/tours.

