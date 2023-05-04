Rep. Hamilton Begins Offering Video Answers to Haverhill, Methuen Resident Questions

State Rep. Ryan Hamilton, representing Haverhill and Methuen, is rolling out a new video platform to respond to resident inquiries.

A new video question and answer platform called “Rep’d,” allows residents to write questions and receive short, personalized video answers from Hamilton. Residents are immediately notified when their question has been answered via an email sent to their inbox.

“Rep’d offers a direct line of communication with my office to ensure that all residents in the 15th Essex can make their voices heard and stay informed about what’s going on at the State House,” said Hamilton. “I am excited to share this new opportunity with residents of Methuen and Haverhill and boost local participation in state government.”

He added, Rep’d gives the public an accessible way to engage with their elected officials and elevate issues they care about.

Residents map post questions and follow all answers at repd.us/ryan.

