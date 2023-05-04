Federal Judge Sends 37-Year-Old Haverhill Man to Prison for Fentanyl Drug Dealing

A 37-year-old Haverhill man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston on fentanyl conspiracy charges dating back three years.

Sergio Garcia was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to almost four years in prison and two years of supervised release. In March of 2022, Garcia pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

In April 2020, Garcia received a kilogram of fentanyl through the U.S. Postal Service and directed his brother-in-law to get the package and deliver it to his home in Haverhill. During a search of Garcia’s home, the fentanyl was found in Garcia’s basement.

U. S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ office credited the Haverhill Police Department with providing assistance.

