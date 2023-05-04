Updated: Buttonwoods Museum Invites Residents to ‘Curate Your Own Exhibit;’ Ideas Due May 19

Haverhill’s Buttonwoods Museum has extended this year’s deadline for submitting pitches to “Curate Your Own Exhibit.”

The museum asks residents with a collection of objects, artifacts and ideas to share them with the community and possibly assemble an exhibit.

Proposals should include a clear theme or story line and the type of artifacts applicants would like to exhibit. Artifacts from Buttonwoods’ own collection may be used.

Open to ages 13 and older, proposals are due by Friday, May 19. The winner will spend the month of June planning the exhibit with Buttonwood’s curator and then installation takes place the last week of July and first week of August. The exhibit is available to view during the month of August.

To submit a proposal or request more information, email Buttonwoods Museum Director Jan Williams at [email protected]

