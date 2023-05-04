‘Blooms and Brushstrokes’ Saturday at Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings

Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings is bringing back its “Blooms and Brushstrokes” and having a bake sale Saturday afternoon to benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Attendees may also enter to win raffles of floral arrangements donated by local florists, including The Green Griffin, Flowers by Steve, Welcome to Floristry, Greenery Designs and Sutton Pond Flowers. Last year, the assisted living and Mind and Memory Care community raised $2,500 for the Alzheimer’s Association and is seeks to exceed that number this year.

“Every day, we see the effect that Alzheimer’s has on entire families,” said Nick Barash, executive director of Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings. “This year, once again, we are pleased to join our Benchmark sister communities in doing our part to help end Alzheimer’s disease.”

Moreover, artwork by Haverhill Crossings residents, including Bill Hallett, will be on display. Hallett and his wife, Charlotte, gained international acclaim for their fine collector plates and other textiles featuring religious, nature and other themes.

Works by Pentucket Regional High School students and local artists, including local sculptor Dale Rogers, will be on display. Rogers, known for his large “American Dog” on display near Ward Hill along Interstate 495, donated a cardinal sculpture for the event, while Michele Martin of The Studio of Newburyport donated several pieces.

“Blooms and Brushstrokes” takes place Saturday, May 6, from 1-4 p.m., at Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings, 254 Amesbury Road, Haverhill.

