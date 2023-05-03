Kindergarten Readiness Presentation to Demonstrate Success Path Thursday Night

Haverhill’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council tomorrow night helps parents explore how kindergarten readiness can impact how successful a child is…in high school.

Moody School Director Kristi-Lynn Craig discusses the importance of preparing for kindergarten, noting it can lead to greater academic success, lower dropout rates and better health and lifestyle habits.

Craig explores supports to help children transition to kindergarten at an in-person meeting Thursday, May 4, 2 at 6 p.m., at Moody School, 59 Margin St., Haverhill.

Craig’s experience includes teaching in a full-inclusion setting for second and third graders, teaching in a kindergarten to third grade substantially separate classroom and working as a special education administrator.

Haverhill SEPAC is also looking for a new chairperson at the end of this school year. Those interested in learning more are asked to email Anne Rosa at [email protected].

