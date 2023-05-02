No On-Street Parking Wed.-Fri. on Upper Portion of Haverhill’s Washington Street

Road repair and paving begins today along a portion of Washington Street in Haverhill, from River Street to Fantini Bakery.

The Haverhill Department of Public Works reports home driveway access may be limited for several hours at a time during the first phase of work that runs through Friday, May 5. On-street parking is banned between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Although a distance away, the city says affected residents may temporarily park cars free at the Herbert H. Goecke Memorial Parking Deck.

Construction is dependent on weather conditions.

Those with questions may call the Department of Public Works at 978-374-2364, or email [email protected].

