Haverhill YMCA’s North Shore Elite Cheer Team Brings Back Medals, Prizes

North Shore Elite, Haverhill YMCA’s Cheer Team came back this weekend from National Championships in Orlando, Fla., with bronze and silver medals, among other prizes.

Among the level participating were Venom, Senior 3, winning a Bronze medal; Queen Bees Youth 2.1, taking Silver; Honey, Senior 2, winning sixth place; and Sassy Stingers, Mini 1, coming in 10th out of 17. YMCA Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller said participation in the tournament would not have been possible without the help of Covanta Haverhill and the company’s Mark Van Weelden.

“One of our teams was a silver finalist this weekend going to Nationals, and to have that support, to have some of our athletes for our Cheer Team to be able to perform on a national stage this weekend, in Florida, due to his generosity, and Covanta’s generosity, is just fantastic,” she said.

North Shore Elite Cheerleading in Haverhill is a full- and half-year competitive performance recreation cheerleading program. There are beginner, advanced and elite levels.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...