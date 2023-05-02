Haverhill Council Hears Proposal Tonight to Name Rosemont Street Bridge After Late Councilor Macek

A soon-to-be-replaced Rosemont Street bridge could be named for late City Councilor William J. Macek.

Haverhill city councilors formally hear the proposal tonight from City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua.

Macek died unexpectedly two weeks ago. He was called the dean of the City Council, having served 26 years until retiring at the end of 2021. Macek continued to serve the city as chairman of the Downtown Parking Commission and, as of this past January, as deputy chief of staff to Mayor James J. Fiorentini.

City Council Vice President John A. Michitson last week called for “an appropriate dedication for him in our city so that he is always remembered.” Bevilacqua agreed, suggesting the Rosemont Bridge would be fitting as it is adjacent to Macek’s father-in-law’s former business.

“I think that bridge should be named in honor of Bill Macek. It has a relationship to his family. It obviously going to be done and I thought about that because it is something that he had an interest in and has a family relationship,” Bevilacqua said.

The travel width of Rosemont Bridge, which crosses Little River, was curtailed during the spring of 2020 after state inspectors said both the Rosemont and Snow’s Brook bridges are deficient. In March, councilors heard the administration’s plans to use federal American Rescue Plan Act money to replace the structure.

The Haverhill City Council meets tonight at 7, remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

