YMCA Legacy Gala ‘Be A Shining Star,’ Features Jazz, Dinner, Auction May 13

WHAV News Staff

Then-Sen. Diana DiZoglio and YMCA Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller at a previous gala. (Courtesy photograph.)

Performances by the Timberlane Jazz Select Band, dinner and unusual auction items are part of this year’s YMCA Legacy Gala, supporting Haverhill and Plaistow summer camp scholarships and summer education programs.

Themed as “Be A Shining Star,” the gala dinner is surf and turf with a signature cocktail. Live auction items include Bruins and Celtics tickets, a five-course meal for eight prepared by Chef Travis Brown, a week’s rental at the beach and Maine and two Adirondack chairs from Whittier Tech. A related online auction begins Thursday, May 4.

The 2023 Legacy Gala takes place Saturday, May 13, with cocktail hour beginning at 5, at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. Tickets are $150 per person or a table of eight for $1,100. Tickets and more information are available by clicking here.

 

