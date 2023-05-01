Police Hold Young Men, Both with Gunshot Wounds, in Connection With Lawrence Deadly Shooting

Two men—both with gunshot wounds—were arrested Monday in connection with the Sunday shooting death of an 18-year-old and the wounding of five others at a Lawrence house party over the weekend.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said 22-year-old Saul Enrique Morales Espinosa, and 20-year-old Joshual Ramirez, both of Lawrence, were each charged with two felony counts: carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm. They both pleaded not guilty during remote arraignments Monday before Lawrence District Court Judge Stephen Geary. Espinosa is hospitalized in Boston while Ramirez is hospitalized locally.

Each was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on May 9.

Lawrence Police were dispatched to a disturbance call involving shots fired at 5 Royal St., Apt. 3, Lawrence, Sunday, about 3 a.m. They found six people suffering from gunshot wounds. All were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where Desiderio Arias was pronounced dead.

The case remains under active investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department. The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section has assisted in the case.

Espinosa and another individual were flown by medical helicopter to Boston hospitals for additional treatment. None of the survivors’ conditions was immediately available for release.

