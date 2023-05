Members of the Next Generation Leaders group of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce may take part in free pickleball and networking next Monday.

An introduction to the game, followed by business networking, takes place Monday, May 8, from 5-7 p.m., at Cedardale Health and Fitness, 91 Boston Road, Haverhill. Those interested may register online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or call 978-686-0900. Non-member admission is $10 each.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...