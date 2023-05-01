Haverhill Farmers Market to Move Across the Merrimack for June Season Opening

The Haverhill Farmers Market returns in June for its 45th season, but in a new location to accommodate coming Merrimack Street construction.

Manager Jeff Grassie of Team Haverhill addressed the City Council Tuesday, reminding members and the public of the change to the popular summertime event.

“We are moving out of the Goecke Parking Deck and we are moving to the Bradford Common,” he said.

The market is moving from in front of the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck since the garage is scheduled for demolition to make way for a developer Salvatore N. Lupoli’s five-acre downtown redevelopment called “District Square.”

Grassie said the Haverhill Farmers Market, which was rejuvenated and relaunched 15 years, will now be across the Merrimack River at Bradford Common, 10 Church St., beginning Saturday, June 24, and operating between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

He said a big banner will be hung at the Goecke Deck, letting people know of the market’s new location.

The Haverhill Farmers Market mission is to “provide access to farm-fresh products and promote local agriculture, as well as serve as a social gathering place to encourage a vibrant and connected community.” It was established in 1978 along Bailey Boulevard.

