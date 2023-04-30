One of Six Lawrence Shooting Victims Dead After Violence at House Party

One person is dead after six people were shot early this morning during a house party in Lawrence.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said the Lawrence Police were dispatched to a disturbance call at about 3 a.m., at 5 Royal St., Apt. 3, where they found the gunshot victims. All six were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where one was pronounced deceased. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Two others were flown by medical helicopter to Boston hospitals for additional treatment.

Tucker’s office added, based on an initial investigation, the shootings are not believed to be a random act of violence.

The shootings are being investigated by the Essex County District Attorney’s office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.

