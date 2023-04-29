Federal Grand Jury Indicts Former Lawrence Mayoral Chief of Staff on Having Child Sexual Abuse Material

The former chief of staff to the mayor of Lawrence was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for transporting and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Forty-eight-year-old Jhovanny Martes-Rosario was indicted on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of transportation of child pornography. Martes-Rosario was released on conditions following an initial appearance Friday in federal court in Boston before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley.

As WHAV reported in February, Martes-Rosario pleaded not guilty after his initial arrest on charges of two counts of possession of child pornography. He worked as chief of staff to Lawrence Mayor Brian A. DePeña until just before his arrest.

