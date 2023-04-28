United Way Program Brings Together Haverhill’s Latino Coalition, Haverhill Chamber, City

The Latino Coalition of Haverhill will partner with the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and the City of Haverhill to explore the economic impact of Latino businesses in Haverhill, with the help of a new program from United Way of Massachusetts Bay.

The first round of one-year, unrestricted Community Action Grants totaling $255,000 were awarded Wednesday to 17 organizations driving community action throughout the region. United Way said grants to local coalitions and grassroots organizations is part of its “new approach to community impact as it seeks to build more equitable communities and advance economic opportunity.”

“We learned through our listening sessions and town halls last year about so many small but mighty organizations driving important work on the ground in communities across our region,” said United Way of Massachusetts Bay Ansin President and CEO Bob Giannino. “We knew that if we are truly refining our strategy to promote and advance economic justice, we must invest in this social network of community action. These grants complement our larger, long-term organizational shift by signaling that we’re open to partnering with organizations and collectives in very different ways than we have historically.”

The Latino Coalition partnership said it plans to take an active role in small business support, civic engagement and education.

Another local recipient was THRIVE Communities of Massachusetts, serving Lawrence and Lowell, that seeks to disrupt “cycles of incarceration, isolation and social harm by organizing and supporting grassroots efforts for restorative reentry, community building and leadership development among those most impacted by incarceration—returning citizens and local community members alike.”

The United Way program seeks to expand one of the four avenues to economic prosperity: economic inclusion and wealth building, early education and out-of-school time programs, education and career pathways for youth and young adults and safe and stable housing.

