Stephens to Receive 2023 Gablosky Memorial Scholarship at Student Art Exhibit Sunday

Anthony Stephens will be formally awarded the 2023 Robert Gablosky Memorial Scholarship at a ceremony Sunday afternoon in Haverhill.

Stephens, graduating from Masconomet Regional High School and continuing his education in Studio Art at the University of Vermont, wins the $1,000 annual award. It will be presented at a reception during the Greater Haverhill Arts Association Student Art Exhibit Sunday, April 30, from 2:30-4 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

The scholarship is named for late Haverhill Gazette staff writer Robert J. Gablosky, who also founded the Greater Haverhill Arts Association in 1971. Gablosky died in 2017 at age 88.

