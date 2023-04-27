Registration Underway for AHEPA Annual Greek American Golf Tournament June 17

The annual Greek American Golf Tournament is on for June with early registration underway and availability of business sponsorship opportunities.

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association—AHEPA, for short—Acropolis Chapter 39 of Haverhill is having the tournament Saturday, June 17, beginning at 7:30 a.m., at Apple Hill Golf Course, Route 107, in East Kingston, N.H. Organizers say the event includes 18 holes of golf, gift bag, cart, dinner, awards, prizes, great food and raffles.

AHEPA each year distributes money from the tournament to scholarships, area charities and veteran organizations. Hole sponsorships are available to business. There is information about registration and sponsorship at ahepa39.org.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...