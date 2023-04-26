Sullivan Plans to Seek At-Large Seat on Haverhill City Council; Kick-off Reception May 11

Haverhill City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan has made it official he will seek one of the four at-large positions on the legislative body rather than run from one the seven ward-based seats.

Sullivan will outline his plans during a Kick off Campaign Reception Thursday, May 11, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. More information, including how to make donations, is online at tomsullivan.us. Donations may also be made payable to Committee to Elect Thomas J. Sullivan and mailed to 77 Longview St., Haverhill 01830.

The City Council expands to 11 members with seven city councilors elected by ward and four others elected at-large. The School Committee will have seven ward members, three citywide representatives and the mayor as tiebreaker. Those elected to four-year terms in 2021—Paul A. Magliocchetti, Maura L. Ryan-Ciardiello and Richard J. Rosa—are permitted to complete their terms of office at large.

