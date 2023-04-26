Stem Haverhill Plans Inaugural ‘Bong & Pong Championship’ to Support YWCA Programs

Stem Haverhill is having its first “Bong & Pong Championship” next week in support of YWCA sexual assault and domestic violence programs.

Stem Haverhill founder and owner Caroline Pineau are asking table tennis and cannabis enthusiasts and others over the age of 21 to take part in the championship Monday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Haverhill Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St., Haverhill. A portion of ticket sales will be distributed to the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts to help support sexual assault victims.

“Since day one, we at Stem Haverhill have established a commitment to support local nonprofit organizations that provide great services to the community, and this great event will help the Haverhill YWCA to continue its important work with sexual assault victims. We’re looking forward to a great event for a great cause,” Pineau said.

YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts CEO Susan Staples added, “This year the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts set out to expand our services and impact the lives of the families we serve, and Stem Haverhill answered the call to help us to do so.” Staples explained Stem provided store space to provide information about domestic violence and sexual assault services.

In addition to the ping pong competition, the event features a hot glass working demonstration by Witch DR Glass Blowing Studio of Salem.

