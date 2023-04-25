Haverhill City Council to Confirm Conservation Restriction at Meserve Woods Near Crystal Lake

The Haverhill City Council is expected to affirm tonight its previous order to accept a conservation restriction on 53.8 acres of land on Crystal Street for open space, water supply protection and passive recreation.

As WHAV reported last June, councilors agreed to a plan where the city and Essex County Greenbelt Association would set aside three parcels of land, known as “Meserve Woods” located near Crystal Lake, a public drinking water supply. Vanessa Johnson Hall, assistant director of land acquisitions for Essex County Greenbelt, presented details.

“This is part of a package of lands that we’ve negotiated acquiring with the Meserve family. The conservation restriction is 54 acres, but we’ve also negotiated a purchase of an additional 18 acres and a donation of 15 acres, all within the Crystal Lake watershed,” she explained.

Public Works Director Robert E. Ward notified councilors last week of technical modifications require another City Council vote to comply with State Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs requirements.

City councilors are also being asked to confirm Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s appointment of former City Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O’ Brien to the city’s Board Of Registrars of Voters.

The Haverhill City Council meets tonight at 7, remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

