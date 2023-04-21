Whittier Tech Senior Craig of Haverhill Receives Outstanding Technical Student Award

Jaidyn Craig of Haverhill, a senior at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, was recently honored during the 37th Annual Outstanding Technical Student Award ceremony in Worcester.

Craig, who studies in the Medical Assisting program at Whittier, was one of more than 50 students recognized during the event co-sponsored by the Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators and Massachusetts Career and Technical Educators Organization.

“I am honored to be recognized with so many other outstanding vocational students. Each student story captured a small fraction of the exceptional work done across the state by vocational students,” said Craig.

According to a statement from Whittier Tech Superintendent Maureen Lynch, Craig is consistently enrolled in honors and college-level classes and is currently participating in the early college program. He also participates in the co-operative education placement program and works in his father’s podiatrist office.

Award recipients were selected by their schools for having shown outstanding academic performances throughout the year and being actively engaged to their school and community, representing the very best in vocational-technical education

Craig was recently awarded the SkillsUSA National Statesman Award and attended a Leadership Training Institute in Washington, D.C. During training, he collaborated with leaders at the national level and discussed the importance of career and education technology.

“Jaidyn is one of those students who should get every award,” said Allied Health Instructor and Whitter Tech SkillsUSA Advisor Jane Moskevitz. “I am so happy for him for all of his accomplishments, but it is bittersweet because he has been such a force and it will be hard to fill the void when he graduates and moves on.”

Craig is on track to complete his associate degree at Northern Essex Community College. He plans attend Boston University, Merrimack College or University of Massachusetts Lowell in the pre-medical program.

Ceremony speakers included Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Timothy P. Murray, State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley, and MassCTE President Kyla Martin.

