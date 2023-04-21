Haverhill Conservation Commissioners Back West Newbury Climate Change Preparedness

The Haverhill Conservation Commission is throwing its weight behind the neighboring Town of West Newbury in its pursuit of an Action Grant from the state’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program.

West Newbury is looking for a grant of between $100,000 and $200,000 to be used to address flood risk and bank stability concerns at vulnerable locations along the Merrimack River. Of particular concern is property along River Road, an area that affects the Rocks Village Bridge, a critical connection between Haverhill and Merrimac. Commission Clerk Thomas Wylie explained Thursday night.

“It would assist them in, I think, achieving that grant or hopefully achieving that grant if we send a letter of support,” he told his colleagues.

The Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program was created to provide support for cities and towns in the state to begin planning for climate change resiliency.

Commissioners also said they are taking part in Earth Day Clean-up Plans at Lake Pentucket, known commonly as Round Pond, on Saturday. Commissioner Jennifer Rubera said she and other volunteers are meeting at 9:30 a.m. on the Concord Street side of the lake.

“Primarily, picking up trash. We’ll start at Concord Street and maybe make our way into the woods near Pentucket Lake because there is usually some remnants of trash,” she said.

Rubera said she will have bags and other supplies on hand and volunteers should bring their own gloves, and anyone interested is invited to join in.

