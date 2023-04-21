Cannabis, Printing, Health and Other Employers Hiring at April 27 MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair

Employers will be interviewing for a variety of jobs—including those in the cannabis, offset printing, health care and social service sectors—at MakeIT Haverhill’s April 27 job fair.

Entities seeking to hire are Bradford & Bigelow Printing, U.S. Postal Service, Amazon, Opportunity Works, A Better Life Homecare, Community Action, L’Arche Boston North, Waystone Health & Human Services and Mass CultivatED.

Mass CultivatED describes itself as “the first in the nation jails to jobs program for the cannabis industry. It is offering job opportunities in its industry for individuals, including those with misdemeanor offenses.

MakeIT Haverhill says the job fair presents opportunities to meet local employers in a friendly environment where bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.

The job fair takes place Thursday, April 27, from 4-6 p.m., at 301 Washington St., Haverhill.

