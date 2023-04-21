Author Rachel Miranda Shares Recipe Stories at Sunday Temple Emanu-El Talk

WHAV News Staff By |

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

Rachel Miranda, author of “The World at Our Table: A Euro-American Cookbook of Family Favorites,” shares recipe stories and more this Sunday during Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El’s author series.

Miranda is a freelance writer and editor of cultural, literary and academic works. She will also give her thoughts on the power of sharing home-cooked meals with family and friends.

The in-person presentation takes place Sunday, April 23, with breakfast at 9 and the presentation at 10 at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. There is no fee to attend, but donations are accepted to offset the cost of the program.

Comments are closed.