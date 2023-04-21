Author Rachel Miranda Shares Recipe Stories at Sunday Temple Emanu-El Talk

Rachel Miranda, author of “The World at Our Table: A Euro-American Cookbook of Family Favorites,” shares recipe stories and more this Sunday during Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El’s author series.

Miranda is a freelance writer and editor of cultural, literary and academic works. She will also give her thoughts on the power of sharing home-cooked meals with family and friends.

The in-person presentation takes place Sunday, April 23, with breakfast at 9 and the presentation at 10 at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. There is no fee to attend, but donations are accepted to offset the cost of the program.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...