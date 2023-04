Residents of Plaistow, N.H., plan to celebrate Earth Day Saturday by collecting trash that has gathered along streets in the town.

Plaistow’s Recreation Department is looking for residents to take part. Specially marked garbage bags will be handed out Saturday, April 22, at 8:30 a.m., at the Gazebo behind Town Hall.

Those interested in joining are asked to register online at Plaistow.com/Recreation.

