Haverhill Councilor Barrett at White House Conference on City’s Use of $37.5 Million in Federal Aid

Haverhill City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett is in Washington today at the invitation of the White House to share real-life examples, data and anecdotes of the local impact so far of $37.5 million in federal grants.

Barrett will be at the White House complex to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act and Inflation Reduction Act and how money is being used towards infrastructure; mental health, violence and drug prevention; school investments; affordable housing programs; and small business assistance.

“I’m honored to represent our community at Communities in Action: Building a Better Massachusetts, hosted by the Biden/Harris administration at the White House,” she told WHAV as she was departing Logan Airport.

Besides sharing information about creating jobs, developing clean energy and cutting health care costs, another goal of the conference is to learn about ways to continue partnering with the administration for the benefit of the community.

