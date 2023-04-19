Buttonwoods’ Speakers to Discuss Slavery and Efforts of the Anti-Slavery Society in Haverhill

A discussion of slavery and the early efforts of the Anti-Slavery Society in Haverhill are the focus of a Buttonwoods Museum exploration tomorrow night.

Speakers are researcher Damon DiMauro, who will talk about his paper “Slavery in East Haverhill,” and Kaleigh Pare Shaughnessy, executive director of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace, who will speak on the Haverhill Anti-Slavery Society and the Whittiers’ connection to the anti-slavery movement.

The talk takes place Thursday, April 20, 7 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

