GLFHC Making a Difference Gala Honors Arbella Insurance Foundation for Longtime Support

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center is honoring the Arbella Insurance Foundation during its 18th Annual Making a Difference Gala next week.

The foundation works with Arbella Insurance Group employees, independent insurance agents and nonprofit partners to address pressing community needs. The Health Center said the Foundation has been a steadfast supporter, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. “They reached out to ask how they could help when we were in most need,” according to a statement.

Proceeds from the Making a Difference Gala support Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Access to Car program, benefitting 68,000 patients. The event features a signature cocktail, silent auction items and Mystery Boxes.

The Gala takes place April 26, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Ave., Andover. Tickets are $200 per person and available online. Sponsorships are also available.

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center operates primary care locations in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen.

