Women’s City Club of Haverhill Elects Officers Tuesday

The Women’s City Club of Haverhill is voting in a new leadership team next Tuesday at its members-only meeting and lunch.

The Club reports President Phyllis Farfaras is stepping aside as Teresa Gagnon becomes the new president in May. Farfaras served the club as its president for five years, beginning in 2018. She is credited with keeping the club active and vibrant despite the COVID-19.

Election and installation of new officers will take place over lunch at Tuesday, April 18, 1 p.m., at Friendly’s restaurant, 1160 Main St., Haverhill. during the meeting. Club meetings are the third Tuesday of the month.

During the meeting, retired Haverhill music teacher Ruth Cranton will entertain with old time favorites.

Members are reminded the $40 annual dues must be paid at the April meeting. The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire. Those seeking more information may email [email protected].

