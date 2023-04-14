Methuen Police Plan to Charge Woman, 31, with Drugged Driving After Crash Collapses Porch

Methuen Police plan to summon a 31-year-old Kingston, N.H., woman to court on a drugged driving and other charges after she drove into a Broadway Street home Wednesday afternoon, causing a porch to collapse.

Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said the woman will appear in court at a later date to face charges of driving under the influence of drugs, second offense); a marked lanes violation; and speeding.

Police received an emergency 9-1-1 call Wednesday, at about 1:35 p.m., reporting a vehicle struck the building at 91 Broadway St. Officers found a Volvo station wagon that struck a building and caused its front porch to collapse. Two bicycles parked next to the building were also destroyed.

The woman, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Police said an investigation determined the driver was allegedly huffing and blacked out prior the crash.

