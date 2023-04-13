Eighth Annual New England Para Fest Runs April 13-May 1

The eighth annual New England Para Fest kicks off this Thursday night with “Tales from the Darkside of the Crypt” with host Thomas Spitalere on Facebook.

Spitalere’s show runs from 9-10 p.m.

The event, featuring free and paid segments, begins Thursday, April 13, and runs through Monday, May 1. Other events include haunted site visits including Hilldale Cemetery, Saturday, April 15, and Friday, April 21, 7 p.m., at 331 Hilldale Ave, Haverhill.

There is a complete schedule under New England Para Fest on Facebook. Those seeking more information may call Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

