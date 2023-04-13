Crew from Merrimack Valley Credit Union Helps Serve Haverhill Community Meals

Merrimack Valley Credit Union sponsored this past Monday night’s community meal at Haverhill Citizen Center with teammates volunteering to help prepare and serve meals to dozens of people in need.

Every Monday, nonprofit Community Meals serves dinner prepared by a local chef that is free and open to the public. Local organizations and businesses sponsor these weekly meals and provide volunteers. Merrimack Valley Credit Union volunteers helped serve meatball subs, beverages and dessert to more than 40 people.

Credit Union President and CEO John J. Howard helped serve and connect with diners, and was joined by team members Kevin Schiavoni, Taveiry Brito, Wanda Marte, Dawn Gauvin, Mackenzie Gurry, Kellie Gallant, Kristin Cole, Glenn Prezzano and Anthony Marino.

Schiavoni, a member of the Plaistow, N.H., Kiwanis Club who helped organize the charitable effort, has volunteered at these community meals for more than 25 years. Says Schiavoni, “It’s important for us to be thankful for what we have and give back to the community. Doing a project of this nature really helps you to understand the wonderful community that we live in.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...