Whittier Tech Senior from Haverhill Receives Statewide Student Achievement Award

Kai Reed, a Haverhill senior at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, was recognized earlier this month as one of the top students in career technical education in the state.

Reed, an Electronics/Robotics student, was presented with the Vocational Technical Secondary Student Achievement Award April 1 during the Massachusetts Career and Technical Education 90th Annual Conference.

Electronics/Robotics instructor Bob Beaton introduced Reed at the ceremony, detailing how Reed overcame the challenges of remote learning, excelling at each step, and always striving for more.

“Kai was the student who made me challenge myself to be better,” Beaton said. He told Reed, “There is no doubt in my mind that this is only the first of many awards and accolades you will earn during your career.”

Besides Reed and Beaton, among those attending the ceremony in support were Reed’s parents, Penny Reed and Brett Portalla; sibling Gabi Reed, who will enter Whitter Tech in the fall; grandparents Wes and Laurie Reed; aunt Bonnie Rouleau; Whittier Tech Superintendent Maureen Lynch; Principal Chris Laganas and other staff.

Reed also worked a co-op job at Rochester Electronics in Newburyport, a global semiconductor manufacturer. His success there has led the company to hire more Whittier students as co-ops.

Reed will attend the University of Maine in the fall, entering the honors program in the Marine Science and Mechanical Engineering Department.

