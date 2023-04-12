Haverhill’s River Bards Features North Andover Poet Laureate Bohrer Next Week

Haverhill’s River Bards return for the season next week with North Andover Poet Laureate Mark Bohrer.

Bohrer, born and raised in Pennsylvania, moved to New England in 1982 and North Andover in 1997. With the North Andover Poet Laureate Committee, he manages the annual Anne Bradstreet Poetry Contest for all-ages each April. He has published six books of poetry, including the collection “Almost Whole: New and Selected Poems,” and five chapbooks.

Haverhill’s River Bards, in in collaboration with Creative Haverhill, presents the poetry series in-person the third Wednesday of April, May, and June at 7 p.m., at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Open mic follows each program.

