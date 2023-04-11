U.S. Rep. Trahan’s Casework Clinic for Methuen Seniors Takes Place Wednesday

Congresswoman Lori Trahan and a group of federal, state and private helpers plan to help Methuen seniors with casework requests Wednesday.

The Casework Clinic for seniors also outlines possible cost savings available through the federal Inflation Reduction Act and addresses MassHealth’s insurance renewal process change that took effect April 1.

Partners in attendance include state Reps. Estela Reyes and Ryan Hamilton, staff from the City of Methuen, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Regional Director Everett Handford, MassHealth, AgeSpan, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, the American Association of Retired Persons, Northeast Independent Living Program and the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office.

The clinic takes place Wednesday, April 12, from 9:30-11 a.m., at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St., Methuen.

