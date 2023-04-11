Methuen Woman, 64, Struck by Van Last Week in Lawrence, Dies

A 64-year-old Methuen woman died Monday from injuries she suffered last week when she was struck by a van while walking in Lawrence

Silvana Seabra was pronounced dead Monday at Boston Medical Center. She and one other pedestrian were struck Monday, April 3, around 2:45 p.m., at the intersection of Lawrence and Erving Streets.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said Tuesday the man who also was struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at Lawrence General Hospital.

The name of the van driver is being withheld pending the completion of an investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.

