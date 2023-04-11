DeWitt Hall Leads Community Book Study of Her ‘The Language of Bodies’ Thursday

Local author Suzanne DeWitt Hall manages a community study on her book, “The Language of Bodies,” Thursday night.

In “The Language of Bodies,” the author says, “Maddie Wells’ life spirals out of control after the murder of her wife Char, a transgender woman of color. Hunger for revenge drives Maddie to take a job at a wax museum near the murderer’s hometown, where she studies revenge and plots how to strike back. Befriending the murderer’s wife is the first stage in Maddie’s plan to make him pay.”

The book study is provided jointly by the Buttonwoods Museum and Haverhill Public Library and takes place Thursday, April 13, 7 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. The book will be provided free to all registrants through the Cummings Foundation. Pre-registration is required at haverhillpl.org or by calling the library at 978-373-1586, ext. 608. Alternatively, those interested may also register by emailing [email protected] or calling 978-374-4626

DeWitt Hall is a freelance writer, a HuffPost blogger and author of the children’s picture book “Rumplepimple.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...