Haverhill Native and Author Andre Dubus III Reads April 22 at Haverhill Public Library

Bestselling author and Haverhill native Andre Dubus III reads from his 2018 novel, “Gone So Long,” during an upcoming event at the Haverhill Public Library.

“Haverhill Reads: An Afternoon with Andre Dubus III,” takes place Saturday, April 22, 2 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library auditorium, 99 Main St.

Books will be available for purchase from Jabberwocky Bookshop of Newburyport and there will be an opportunity to have the author sign.

Dubus grew up in industrial towns on the Merrimack River along the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. His eight books include the New York Times’ bestsellers “House of Sand and Fog,” “The Garden of Last Days” and and his memoir, “Townie.” His most recent novel, “Gone So Long,” has been named on many “Best Books” lists, including The Boston Globe’s “Twenty Best Books of 2018.”

Those interested in attending the event are asked to register at haverhillpl.org or by calling 978-373-1586, ext. 608.

There will also be a screening of a movie based on “House of Sand and Fog,” Saturday, April 15, 2 p.m., also at the Haverhill Public Library auditorium.

