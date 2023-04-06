State Awards Nearly $100,000 Grant to Ruth’s House of Haverhill to Upgrade Security

Ruth’s House of Haverhill will update its security thanks to a Commonwealth Nonprofit Security Grant announced Wednesday.

The Lafayette Square nonprofit was awarded $98,797 under a state program to assist at-risk organizations with on-site security measures. It was part of $3 million given to 47 organizations at “increased risk of hate crimes or terror attacks.”

“Today’s recipient organizations contribute immeasurably to the life of our Commonwealth as nonprofits fulfilling unique missions,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “The security enhancements made possible by this funding ensure their continued preparedness against potential threats. Our administration remains committed to ensuring the safety of those they service as centers of community, art and culture, learning, and social services.”

Besides operating a thrift store since 1992, Ruth’s House gives referred clients season-appropriate clothing, including new socks and underwear quarterly, and provides seniors over 55 with winter coats and accessories.

The Psychological Center of Lawrence was also awarded $100,000 from the program.

Grants are intended to address security vulnerabilities with equipment to harden soft targets. Improvements may include security systems and door locks.

