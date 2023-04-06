Robert Gablosky Memorial Art Scholarship Available to Students Planning Arts Careers

Graduating high school seniors who plan a career in the arts have an opportunity to win this year’s $1,000 Robert Gablosky Memorial Art Scholarship.

High school seniors, whether enrolled in public or private schools or are home-schooled, are eligible if they will be continuing their education in the arts and currently residing, or attending school, in the districts of Haverhill, Methuen, North Andover, Masconomet, Pentucket Regional and Timberlane. The deadline to apply is Saturday, April 15. Students may apply online at ghaa.art.

The Greater Haverhill Arts Association administers the Robert Gablosky Memorial Art Scholarship on behalf of his family. The recipient will be announced and awarded during the reception for the Greater Haverhill Arts Association’s Annual Student Art Exhibit, Sunday, April 30, from 2:30-4 at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

The scholarship is named for late Haverhill Gazette staff writer Gablosky, who also founded the Greater Haverhill Arts Association in 1971. Gablosky died in 2017 at age 88.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...