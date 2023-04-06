Mishstrong presents ‘Fairytales and Fantasy’ Cabaret to Benefit St. Ann’s Home

A cabaret show, presented by Mishstrong in support of St. Ann’s Home and area food pantries, is presenting to shows of “Fairytales and Fantasy.”

The drag show, for ages 21 and up, takes place Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15, with doors opening at 6 and show from 7-10 p.m., each night, at Andover’s Old Town Hall, 20 Main St., Andover. Tickets are $35 per person and may be purchased online at mishstrong.org or at the door.

Mishstrong honors Michelle Benedetti, who worked in social services for more than two decades. A majority of her work was spent advocating for children in Haverhill and surrounding towns. She lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer on May 30, 2019.

